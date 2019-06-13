ADELINE T. GARRISON, 87, of Muncie, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Long Prairie, Minn., a daughter of the late Otto and Mary (Hansen) Wettstein. She worked at home caring for her home and raising her family. She was a member at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving family include her children, Barbara Garrison, Jeffrey (Ann) Garrison, and Susan Brown; siblings, Catherine Christeson, Cecilia Kologi, Loretta Bruner, and Aloysius (Beverly) Wettstein; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Garrison. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her husband, Ted L. Garrison; and son, Steven Douglas Garrison. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 3333 East Tillman Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with a rosary service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right to Life. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019