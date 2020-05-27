ADOLPH J. WOZNIAK, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born Feb. 24, 1926, in Port Clinton, Ohio, he was the son of Jan and Zofia Wozniak, both of whom emigrated from Poland in the early 1900's. He graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1944 and joined the Army Air Corps. He served during World War II as a Flight Engineer and Tail Gunner on B-29 and B-17 Bombers. After graduating from Trine University with a Bachelor's degree in Radio Engineering, he worked for Thomson Products in Cleveland, Ohio, before moving to Fort Wayne in 1966 to work in the Electronic Warfare Division at Magnavox; he retired in 1989 after mentoring many young engineers. Adolph was an amateur radio enthusiast with the call sign WA9WTJ. In the late 1960s, he served as the President of the predecessor organization to the Allen County ARC / Easter Seals and was a key member of the team responsible for bringing public television to the Fort Wayne area. Adolph was a faithful attendee of Grace Point Church in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his loving family: son, Ted (Pam) of Charlotte, N.C., and Dr. Thomas (Kristi) of Hartland, Wisc.; and grandchildren, Drew (Cristina), Briana, Alyssa, Sophia, and Geoffrey. He has four surviving siblings, Edwin Wozniak of Pemberville, Ohio, Cecilia Case of Las Vegas, Nev., Lilian Capko of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Alfred Wozniak of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dolores; and son Joe. Private service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, it can be viewed online via the Facebook page of D.O. McComb & Sons at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombPineValley. Entombment will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County ARC / Easter Seals. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.