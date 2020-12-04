ADOLPH "BUD" LAWRENCE NIX, passed away, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Anne Randallia Place. Born in Washington Township in Whitley County, Ind. on June 17, 1928, Bud was the youngest son of Aloysius and Rosa Nix. He attended Washington Center High School and graduated as Salutatorian of his class in 1946. Bud was active in the CYA (Catholic Young Adults) where he met Cecelia (Sheila) Veronica McHugh. He and Sheila married on Oct. 15, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was an avid bridge player, having been in several bridge groups in Fort Wayne and Grabill. He loved family dinners with his children and grandchildren. In the summers he loved tending to his garden and flowers. Bud owned Mettler-Nix Insurance Agency where he worked for over 60 years. He assisted Sheila as they traveled to many cities selling antiques for over 20 years. For fun, Bud and Sheila traveled to Irish Fests throughout their marriage. Sheila preceded Bud in death on Oct. 15, 2014. Surviving are his children, Patrick (Laura) Nix of Louisville, Jerome (Christine) Nix of Fort Wayne; daughter, Brigid (Brad) Martin of Huntertown; grandchildren, Kathryn, Brendan, Cecelia, and Griffin. Bud was also preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior. Private family burial will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Nix Settlement. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church or St. Anne Retirement Community Randallia Place. To leave online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com