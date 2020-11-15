ADRIENNE L. (PIGOSSI) SHRYOCK, 95, passed to her next life on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind., one week after testing positive for the COVID-19 corona -virus. Adrienne was compassionate and caring, quick-witted, a proud mother and grandmother, and an advocate for less fortunate people throughout Fort Wayne. Those who knew her well called her "Ade." Born Aug. 27, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Adrienne was the oldest daughter of Dr. Dante and Catherine Pigossi of Bridgeville, Pa. Adrienne graduated from Winchester-Thurston Girls School in Pittsburgh in 1943 and attended Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio, where she graduated in 1947. While in college, Adrienne met William (Bill) Evans Shryock. They were married on Feb. 8, 1947, and moved to Washington, D.C. in 1950 following Bill's graduation. There she was employed by the U.S. General Accounting Office and the Pentagon's Army Ordnance Department. They relocated to Bill's childhood home of Fort Wayne in 1953 where they lived the rest of their lives. With her three children in school in the mid-1960s, Adrienne put her psychology/sociology degree to work for Fort Wayne and Allen County social service offices. She served with unwavering commitment as a juvenile probation officer of Allen County, an attendance officer for Fort Wayne Community Schools, and a social worker for Adult Protective Services. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served in a variety of roles. Her kids fondly remember her time as organist in the children's chapel. She was a St. Beatrice Guild member and president, a member and co-president of Episcopal Church Women, and one of the church's first female Vestry members. She was the last member of Library Table, a member of The Junior League, an original board member of SCAN (Stop Childhood Abuse and Neglect), and she was active in The League of Women Voters, a path her daughter Sarah continues to follow. Surviving are her children, John W. "Jack" Shryock of Willoughby, Ohio, Daniel W. (Carla) Shryock of Salem, Ore., and Sarah A. "Sally" (Michael) Kindinger of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Samuel Shryock of Vancouver, Wash., and Devon Shryock (Danny) O'Neil of Portland, Ore.; sisters, Vivian Onofrio and Marita Spangler, both of Denver, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also preceding her passing were her husband, Bill, in 1999; and a sister, Elaine Orr, in 2004. A requiem will be held at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name toward the replacement of the rood cross in Christ the King Children's Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W Berry St., Fort Wayne (IN, 46802),orthe Ohio Northern University Student Emergency Fund (immediate student aid due to COVID-19) at 525 S Main St, Ada (OH 45810). Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com