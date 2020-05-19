AGNES BAUERMEISTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share AGNES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AGNES BAUERMEISTER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Herber. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She worked as a Ward secretary for Lutheran Hospital and volunteered at the Embassy Theatre. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey L. (Becky), James M. (Debbie), Joan M. (John) Miller, Jeanne A. (Pat) Murphy, Joyce K. (Kent) Feagler, and Janice E. (Newman) Maurer; 18 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; and sister, Ester Feipel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest L.: brother, Francis J. Herber; and sisters, Mary Ann Stanley and Rita T Feipel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Also live streaming online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfgOPBu.be Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church,7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835 or Visiting Nurse of Indiana. For online condolences,e visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved