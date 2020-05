Or Copy this URL to Share



BAUERMEISTER, AGNES: Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Also live streaming online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfgOPBu.be Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.

