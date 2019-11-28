AGNES M. SCHNELKER, 99, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Jared and Louise (Wertz berger) Reed. She was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, and reading. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (Jeff) Davis of Fort Wayne and Janet (Jerry) Kroemer of Woodstock, Ga.; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Oliver, in 1996; three brothers, and one sister. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Father Tom Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Entombment in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the St. Charles Catholic Church Building Fund or Masses. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019