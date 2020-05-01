AIMAR ALEXANDER GARCIA OCHOA, sadly passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 1:55 a.m., at Lutheran Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne on June 27, 2006, he lived his whole life in Fort Wayne. Aimar was the life of every party, even at a young age. He will be remembered by his friends for always being very caring and generous. He was ready to start high school at South Side High School. He is survived by his father, Orlando Garcia; mother, Zulma Ochoa; two brothers, Elvis Ochoa and Gabriel Garcia; as well as his sister, Jessenia Garcia. Also surviving are his grandmother, Maria Ines Roldan; half brother, Kenneth Garcia; and cousin, Keyla Ochoa. Funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mision Cristiana Elim, 3500 S. Wayne Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graveside service is 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, 1801 Maumee Ave., with a procession beginning at 8:45 a.m. from Advantage-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun St., to the cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to the family c/o Zulma Ochoa. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Mungovan. To leave condolences online, visit www.advantagemungovan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2020.