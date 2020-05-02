Or Copy this URL to Share

OCHOA, AIMAR ALEXANDER GARCIA: Funeral is 4 p.m. today, May 2, 2020, at Mision Cristiana Elim, 3500 S. Wayne Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graveside service is 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, 1801 Maumee Ave., with a procession beginning at 8:45 a.m. from Advantage-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun St., to the cemetery. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Mungovan.



