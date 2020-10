Or Copy this URL to Share

Share AL's life story with friends and family

Share AL's life story with friends and family

HEMMER, AL: A Memorial service is noon Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Ind., followed by a light meal in the Church's Fellowship Hall. A time of fellowship will begin at 11 a.m. central time. Arrangements by Fuller Funeral Home, Dale, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store