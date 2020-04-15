ALAN C. WESTERMAN, 61, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born May 7, 1958, in West Point, N.Y., he was the son of Jackie and Madeline (Elder) Wester man. He graduated from Elmhurst High School. He was self employed as a Process Service. He is survived by his father, Jackie; brother, Kevin (Jean) Westerman; nieces, Veronica (Brady) Westerman Siples, Shelby and Chelsea Hagerty; and nephew, Keith Westerman. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020