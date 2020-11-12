ALAN D. KELLER, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after battling an extended illness. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on Oct. 27, 1970, he graduated from Columbia City High School. Later he attended Ohio State University. He worked at his family ice cream stores in Florida and then became a graphic designer at Dennisign & Keller Financial. Alan will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed telling stories and sharing a few laughs. He loved his daughter, Rachel, his family and his friends. Alan is survived by his parents, Charlie (Denise) Keller and Jack (Jeannie) Whiting;a daughter, Rachel Strawn; three brothers, Jay (Erin) Hearld, Bradley (Angie) Keller and Mike Whiting; a sister, Thonja (Gary) Nicholson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel, 16830 Lima Road, Huntertown (IN 46748), with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery. Memorials to Salvation Army or H.O.P.E for Animals. To view online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com