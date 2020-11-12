1/1
ALAN D. KELLER
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALAN D. KELLER, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after battling an extended illness. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on Oct. 27, 1970, he graduated from Columbia City High School. Later he attended Ohio State University. He worked at his family ice cream stores in Florida and then became a graphic designer at Dennisign & Keller Financial. Alan will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed telling stories and sharing a few laughs. He loved his daughter, Rachel, his family and his friends. Alan is survived by his parents, Charlie (Denise) Keller and Jack (Jeannie) Whiting;a daughter, Rachel Strawn; three brothers, Jay (Erin) Hearld, Bradley (Angie) Keller and Mike Whiting; a sister, Thonja (Gary) Nicholson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel, 16830 Lima Road, Huntertown (IN 46748), with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery. Memorials to Salvation Army or H.O.P.E for Animals. To view online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved