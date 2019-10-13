ALAN F. PERRINE (1948 - 2019)
ALAN F. PERRINE, JR., 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Feb. 16, 1948, the son of Alan and Patricia Perrine. He was a member of the V.F.W. and Eagles, he enjoyed working on cars and was a "Jack of all trades." Surviving are his sister, Carolyn "Kerri" Cartwright; nephew, Brian Ybarra; niece, Kelly Ybarra; and girlfriend, Lois Brouillette. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019
