ALAN R. STOLLER, 73, passed peacefully on to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. "Al was the most kind and loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle the world could have. God has certainly gained an angel. His beautiful spirit will continue on in all of us". Al was born Sept. 1, 1946, in Paulding, Ohio, a son of Helen M. (Rhoad) and the late Roy C. Stoller. On Jan. 30, 1970, he married Charlene Pence, his wife of 50 years, who survives; also surviving are his three children, Michele (Dave) Orn of Peoria, Ariz., and twin sons, Chad (Bett) and Todd (Trista), of Fort Wayne; his mother, Helen; grandchildren, Domanic and DaKota Orn, Regan Stoller and Trighton Stoller; one sister, Jeanette (Tim) Poston of Snowflake, Va.; nephews, Brandon (Elecia) Wobler of Haviland, Ohio, and Joshua Becktell of Columbus, Ohio, and niece, Jordan Beckell of Fort Wayne; great-niece, Trinity Wobler; and great-nephews, Zachary and Jacob Wobler. Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his only brother, Stanley Stoller; and nephew, SSG Zachary R. Wobler; also his parents-in-law, Harold W. Pence and Marie Pence-Adams; brother-in-law, Ron Pence; and sister-in-law, Judy Pence Becktell. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Brookside Church in Al's name. Please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020