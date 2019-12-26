ALAN ROBERT DANNENFELSER, 72, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with his wife, Jane Marie Dannen felser. Born Sept. 11, 1947, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Robert and Victoria (Hartman) Dannenfelser. He was a member of Aboite Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at GTE, and then Mullinex Packaging, where he retired. Alan was a happy, loving father, husband, and brother, who always carried a positive outlook on life. He loved the Lord, his family, and his dog Charlie. His passions included traveling, going to the movies, eating good food, and spending time with his family. He had the best "dad jokes" ever, and enjoyed making others laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Doug) Hadaway and Mary (Brandon) Beneke; brother, Tom (Margaret) Dannenfelser; and sister, Janet Dalman. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or Aboite Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 26, 2019