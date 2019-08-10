ALBERT E. SCHMID JR., 96, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Pinellas Park, Fla. Born in Knoxville, Tenn. on July 5, 1923, he was the son of the late Albert Sr. and Bertha Schmid. Albert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked at Magnavox for 33 years, initially as an engineer, and progressed to Vice President, in Torrance, Calif. He is survived by his children, Beverly Glenn, Patricia Oswald, Rebecca Schmid, and Albert Schmid III; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Private family burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Son Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 10, 2019