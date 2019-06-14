ALBERT "BEN" HAUGH, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed to spirit on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The son of Delma and Joseph Haugh, Ben married Renee Ames on June 21, 1969. He passed 13 days before their 50th anniversary. He was a self-taught musician, playing piano and complete songs before going to school. Ben is survived by his wife, Renee; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Sanders Haugh; and his number one grandson, Aiden Haugh; brother, Frank; sister, Beverly Odegaard. He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron James Haugh. The Celebration of Life is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46808), with prayer service at 8 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019