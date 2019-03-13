ALBERT L. LAPP, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Aperion Care in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 3, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Russell Lapp and Emma Saveio. Albert graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne. He served his country honorably with the United States Navy. He worked as a firefighter for 25 years with the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Albert also worked for Wayne Pipe & Supply for many years. In his early years, he enjoyed fishing and golfing. Albert was meticulous with his lawn care and logging into his computer. Survivors include his children, Cindy (Terry) Howell of Fort Wayne, Cathy Trammel of Fort Wayne, Janis Boschet of South Bend, Russ (Dawn) Lapp of Garrett, Duane (Erica) Lapp of Garrett, and Brian Laird of Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Beverly Hooper of Indianapolis, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 40 years, Lorena "Lorrie" Kraft; and brothers, Russ Lapp and Tom Lapp. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be directed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in Albert's honor. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019