ALBERT W. KOONTZ, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His strong faith was evident to all who knew him by his life of service to others. An U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific, and was later employed at Tokheim for 45 years. A former Golden Glove boxer, he also enjoyed golf, fishing and woodworking. He followed all sports, especially the Cubs. Albert is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Irma; two sons, Mike (Ann, deceased) Koontz, Tom (Mary Ann) Koontz; daughter, Karen (Tim) Zehr; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Gordon Koontz; and a sister, Vivian Fleckenstein. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Koontz. A Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov, 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Fort Wayne or St. Patrick's Church, Arcola. "The family wishes to thank the staff at DaVita West Dialysis for their compassionate care."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019