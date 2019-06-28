ALBERT WOODARD THOMPSON, 72, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born April 22, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Albert was a son of the late Woodard H. and Mary Frances (Catledge) Thompson. He was a graduate of Purdue University and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Phelps Dodge after working as a Mechanical Engineer for many years. Surviving are his brothers, Richard Raynor Thompson and Martin Davis Thompson; cousins, Susan B. Bulla, Pamela (Ben) Catledge Kirk, Marsha (Jerry) Catledge Fulcher, Michael Craig (Deborah) Hardwick, and Carole Redus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousin, Dennis F. Catledge; aunts, Margery Brown and Ann Hardwick; and uncle, Albert Catledge, Jr. A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, East John C. Stennis Drive, Louisville (MS 39339). Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Porter Funeral Home, 302 West Park Street, Louisville (MS 39339). Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Contributions in Albert's memory may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Thompson family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019