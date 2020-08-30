ALBERTA "TAPS" MARGARET HINES, 91, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, of natural causes at Westminster Suncoast Long Term Care Facility in St. Petersburg, Fla. Taps was born in Connecticut and grew up in Arlington Heights, Ill. While attending a Chicago high school for the preforming arts, she took the name "Taps" (tap dancing was a required skill in 1940's theater) and was known by that name throughout her life. She was an accomplished stage actress in Illinois, Indiana, and in Florida. In 1995, she was chosen for a part in Lost in Yonkers by Eight O'Clock Theater in Largo, Fla., and performed in many of their plays over the next 15 years. In 1999, she became one of the Theater's original Board Members and served in that role for almost two decades. Taps was a talented writer with a wry sense of humor and a poetic manner of expression. She wrote for the Suncoast Performing Arts Foundation's magazine Arts Beat and was an active member of a local writers group focusing on poetry. Taps had a life-long love of animals and put that love into practice as a volunteer dog groomer at the local animal shelter near her home in North Reddington Beach were her efforts increased their adoption rate by 50%. She was always ready to laugh out loud and to provoke that response in others, was known for her sense of humor and her love of unicorns and birds. Taps had a wide circle of friends, could always be counted on for honest advice - even when you didn't want it - and the offer of a helping hand when you most needed it. Taps is survived by her niece and nephew, Kendra and Bruce Reinshagen; and Kendra's husband, Stephen Aultz. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Hines; mother, Isabella (nee Foster) Hines; sister, Katherine Reinshagen; grand niece, Kirsten Reinshagen and her partner, Avice Crocker. Preparations for a memorial service are being made and will be held in Florida when the Covid 19 virus is less of a threat.



