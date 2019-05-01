ALBERTO C. CARVER

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
ALBERTO C. CARVER, 35, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was a 2003 graduate of South Side High School and worked for the City of New Haven, Ind. "B" as he was known is survived by his wife, Charice; daughters, Alycia and Alivia; mother, Angelica Villafana; father, Martin Celaya; adopted parents, Ray and Sherry Carver; sisters, Angelica Carver, Ashley (Cody) Martin; brother, Josh (Janie) Carver; aunts, Daniela Morales, Carmen and Teresa Villafana; uncles, Alvaro Marquez, Gilberto (Adrriana) Alfredo Fernando and Jesus Villafana; mother-in-law, Lois Johnson; brothers-in-law, Terrence (Stephanie Felton) Johnson and Moses Briones; sister-in-law, Shoclynn (Romeen) Zubair; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Villafana, and an uncle, Rafael Villafana. Service is noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Well of Fort Wayne, 1315 S. Hanna St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis Street. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019
