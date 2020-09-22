ALENE CRAMER, 90, formerly of Kendallville, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lincoln shire Place in Fort Wayne. Born in Green Township, Noble County, on July 24, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys (McCoy) Scheurich. She graduated from Avilla High School in 1949. She married Robert Lee Cramer in 1961 in Avilla. Together they owned and operated Juniper Hills Nursery in Kendallvlle until 1989. Robert preceded her in death in 2017. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Rick) Thompson of Leo and Sheri (A.J.) Carpenter of Angola; four grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Donald) Steward of Garrett. A graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.



