Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEX CREECH Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALEX CREECH JR., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born July 23, 1943, in Jeff, Ky., he was a son of the late Alex and Millie (Caudill) Creech. A graduate of Lafayette Central High School, he retired from Harvester / Navistar after 40 years. Alex's life revolved around his family and he would do anything for them. He enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially to Florida and Las Vegas. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bonnie L. (Sparks) Creech of Fort Wayne; sons, Jeff (Liz) Creech and Scott Creech, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chase and Hadlee Creech; siblings, Helen McGinnis of Roanoke, Joan Martz of Fort Wayne, Gerri (Jim) Myers of Avilla, and Joe (Cathy) Creech of Huntington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Dunlap, Bev (Greg) Cook, Barb Butler, Joan Crocker, Phil (Janet) Sparks, and Rhonda Creech; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Merlie Sparks, EllaMae Mowery, and Lanie Creech; and brothers-in-law, Floyd McGinnis and John Butler. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit



ALEX CREECH JR., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born July 23, 1943, in Jeff, Ky., he was a son of the late Alex and Millie (Caudill) Creech. A graduate of Lafayette Central High School, he retired from Harvester / Navistar after 40 years. Alex's life revolved around his family and he would do anything for them. He enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially to Florida and Las Vegas. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bonnie L. (Sparks) Creech of Fort Wayne; sons, Jeff (Liz) Creech and Scott Creech, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chase and Hadlee Creech; siblings, Helen McGinnis of Roanoke, Joan Martz of Fort Wayne, Gerri (Jim) Myers of Avilla, and Joe (Cathy) Creech of Huntington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Dunlap, Bev (Greg) Cook, Barb Butler, Joan Crocker, Phil (Janet) Sparks, and Rhonda Creech; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Merlie Sparks, EllaMae Mowery, and Lanie Creech; and brothers-in-law, Floyd McGinnis and John Butler. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close