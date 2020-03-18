ALEX CREECH JR., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born July 23, 1943, in Jeff, Ky., he was a son of the late Alex and Millie (Caudill) Creech. A graduate of Lafayette Central High School, he retired from Harvester / Navistar after 40 years. Alex's life revolved around his family and he would do anything for them. He enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially to Florida and Las Vegas. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bonnie L. (Sparks) Creech of Fort Wayne; sons, Jeff (Liz) Creech and Scott Creech, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chase and Hadlee Creech; siblings, Helen McGinnis of Roanoke, Joan Martz of Fort Wayne, Gerri (Jim) Myers of Avilla, and Joe (Cathy) Creech of Huntington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (John) Dunlap, Bev (Greg) Cook, Barb Butler, Joan Crocker, Phil (Janet) Sparks, and Rhonda Creech; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Merlie Sparks, EllaMae Mowery, and Lanie Creech; and brothers-in-law, Floyd McGinnis and John Butler. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020