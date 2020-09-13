1/1
ALEXA DESIREE COOK
ALEXA DESIREE COOK, 25, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in California. Alexa is survived by her parents, Kevin and Sara Cook; nine siblings and large extended family. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven Ind., with calling 1 1/2 hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist New Haven School. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomcom


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
SEP
16
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
