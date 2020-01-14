Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEXANDER N. TSIGULOFF. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

ALEXANDER N. TSIGULOFF, 86, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Fort Wayne on March 23, 1933, Alex graduated from South Side High School in 1951 and Purdue University in 1955. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Iceland. In his younger years, Alex enjoyed sports, particularly basketball, baseball, and golf. Alex's work career centered in the business forms and advertising specialty areas and as a contract computer consultant. Alex was a member of Saint John Chrysostom Orthodox Church and a former active member of Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, where he also sang in the choir. Alex is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, LaVerne, whom he married on Dec. 21, 1958; children and grandchildren, Todd (Linda) Tsiguloff and their daughters Alexandra and Sophia, Sharon (Eric) Larsen and their son Kellen, Sandra (Philip) Moehle and their children Max and Morgan; sisters, Vera (Richard) Doner of Fort Wayne and Susan (John) McColley of New Palestine; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Naum and Florence Tsiguloff; brother, George; and nephew, Jeff Doner. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Saint John Chrysos tom Orthodox Church, 402 Badiac Road, with Father Michael Sakran officiating. Internment is in the mausoleum at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley, Heart to Heart Hospice, or Saint John Chrysostom Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.



