ALEXANDER "OLES" R. STRILBYCKYJ M.D., 99, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on Nov. 17, 1920 in western Ukraine, he was a son of the late Wolodymyr and Iwanna (Rudavskyj) Strilbyckyj. Dr. Strilbyckyj came to the United States in the early 1950s. He was a surgeon, and chief of staff, at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Fort Wayne from 1959 until he retired in 1985. Dr. Strilbyckyj was a devout Catholic, generous to a fault, enjoyed making icons, and was exceedingly proud of his Ukrainian heritage. Alexander is survived by his niece, Ksenia (Nikolai) Strilbyckyj Kowal; great-nieces, Nadia (Chad) Kowal Korn and Andria (Nelson) Kowal Graber; and great-great-nieces and -nephew, Avery and Nikolai Graber and Azaria Korn. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Jaroslaw and Tatiana Strilbyckyj. Private service will be held at the funeral home. His final resting place will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2245 W. Superior Street, Chicago (IL 60612).



