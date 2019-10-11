ALEXANDER SATTERTHWAITE, 31, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1987, in Fort Wayne. Alexander was a Wayne High School graduate and received his Bachelor's of Science from IPFW, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Arabic, History, and Eastern Religions. He was a Mason and a member of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge 738. He worked as a supervisor. Surviving are his parents, Michael and Donna J. Satterthwaite; sons, Brody and Tobias Satterthwaite; sister, Brittany (Kent) Satterthwaite; mother of Brody and Tobias, Heather (Brett) Giggy; grandparents, Larry and Elaine Satterthwaite; aunts and uncle, Dianntha (Dan) Lessig, Bo (Laura) Walter and Brenda (Tim) Winchester; and cousins, Rachel, Rob, Nick, Joe, Dayna, Delaney, Dyanna, Makenna, Kanen, Zeke, Karcyn, Kylinn, and Tinsley. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Carol Walter. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Avalon Missionary Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with a time of food and fellowship starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alexander's memory may be made to the Satterthwaite Education Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Satterthwaite family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2019