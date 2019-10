ALEXANDER SATTERTHWAITE, 31, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. Born Oct. 22, 1987, in Fort Wayne. Alexander was a Wayne High School graduate and received his Bachelor's of Science from IPFW, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Arabic, History, and Eastern Religions. He was a Mason and a member of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge 738. He worked as a supervisor. Surviving are his parents, Michael and Donna J. Satterthwaite; sons, Brody and Tobias Satterthwaite; sister, Brittany (Kent) Satterthwaite; mother of Brody and Tobias, Heather (Brett) Giggy; grandparents, Larry and Elaine Satterthwaite; aunts and uncle, Dianntha (Dan) Lessig, Bo (Laura) Walter and Brenda (Tim) Winchester; and cousins, Rachel, Rob, Nick, Joe, Dayna, Delaney, Dyanna, Makenna, Kanen, Zeke, Karcyn, Kylinn, and Tinsley. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Carol Walter. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Avalon Missionary Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with a time of food and fellowship starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alexander's memory may be made to the Satterthwaite Education Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Satterthwaite family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com