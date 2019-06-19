ALEXIS deWEESE

  • "Alexis was such a great guy. So soft spoken and loved by so..."
    - Stacy Brumett
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
ALEXIS deWEESE, 60, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Dec. 4, 1958, in Flora, Ill., he was the son of the late Carmon and Dorothy deWeese. Alexis started working with ITT Aerospace (now known as Harris) for 34 years. Family, grandchildren, traveling with his beautiful wife, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball were among his favorite things. Alexis was well respected and loved by his family, co-workers and friends. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Carolyn deWeese; children, Elizabeth deWeese, Stephanie (Nick) Merrill, Melissa, Mary and James Greenwood; and 12 grandchildren; siblings, Marco (Shari) deWeese, Nick (Vera) deWeese, Maria (Bob) Hahn, Phil (Patty) deWeese, and Gina Lowe. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher deWeese; and siblings, Carmon deWeese, Stephen deWeese, Ruth Taylor, and Liana Gaule. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 2 to 6 p.m.
