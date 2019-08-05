ALEXIS IVAN GUTIERREZ SANVICENTE, 23, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born in Mission Viejo, Calif., Ivan was the son of Jose Luis Baca Gutierrez and Juana Sanvi cente Islas. Ivan loved to be with his family and friends. Surviving are his parents; brother, Jorge Luis Baca Sanvicente; and two other siblings and many more family members. Service is 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Jose Luis Baca Gutierrez.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2019