ALFONSO BELTRAN
1929 - 2020
ALFONSO BELTRAN, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born on Jan. 13, 1929. MARY BELTRAN, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1939. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial in honor of Al and Mary from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
