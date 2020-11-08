ALFONSO BELTRAN, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born on Jan. 13, 1929. MARY BELTRAN, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1939. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial in honor of Al and Mary from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.