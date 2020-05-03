ALFRED DWAYNE GREEN, 100, passed peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his daughter's home. Born in Fort Wayne on May 28, 1919, he was a son to the late Alfred and Clara Belle (Clay-McBride) Green. He married the love of his life, Ann Franklin, in 1941; they shared 60 years before she passed in 2001. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army fighting with the First Armored Division in Italy during World War II. Alfred retired from Dana in 1976. He was a man of many talents. If he wasn't renovating a home or building a garage, he was working on a hot rod (he built two from scratch), winning awards on the golf course or painting beautiful oil landscapes. He is survived by children, Donald (Kathleen) Green of Sun City, Fla., and Kathi (Doug) Nixon of Leo-Cederville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildrenHe was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Green. Private Service was held for the family. He was entombed at Covington Memorials Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Associated Churches Food Bank. www.covingotnmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.