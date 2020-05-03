ALFRED DWAYNE GREEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALFRED DWAYNE GREEN, 100, passed peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his daughter's home. Born in Fort Wayne on May 28, 1919, he was a son to the late Alfred and Clara Belle (Clay-McBride) Green. He married the love of his life, Ann Franklin, in 1941; they shared 60 years before she passed in 2001. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army fighting with the First Armored Division in Italy during World War II. Alfred retired from Dana in 1976. He was a man of many talents. If he wasn't renovating a home or building a garage, he was working on a hot rod (he built two from scratch), winning awards on the golf course or painting beautiful oil landscapes. He is survived by children, Donald (Kathleen) Green of Sun City, Fla., and Kathi (Doug) Nixon of Leo-Cederville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildrenHe was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Green. Private Service was held for the family. He was entombed at Covington Memorials Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Associated Churches Food Bank. www.covingotnmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved