ALFRED DWIGHT COOPER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born April 18, 1932 in Buffalo, Ind., Alfred was a son of the late Alfred W. and Olga (Brown) Cooper. He was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ where he was an Elder and Property Chairman, and he was a Mason with the Summit City Lodge. He enjoyed collecting, guns and knives; watching boxing and westerns, and he especially loved managing Brent's performances. He was a patriot and a U.S. Navy veteran. Alfred was a millwright working for International Harvester and retiring from General Motors. Previously he was a structural steel iron worker. Surviving are his children, Melody (Robert) Tolliver of Columbia City; Elaine (Terry) Tuttle of South Whitley; and son, Brent Alfred (Dawn) Cooper of Roanoke; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and sisters, Joy Herr and Vurla Black. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at North Highlands Church of Christ, 1414 Archer Avenue, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to North Highlands Church of Christ, the Woodburn Christian Children's Home or .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2020