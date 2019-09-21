Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED E. EYNON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALFRED E. EYNON, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He had lived in Canton, Ohio, most of his life before moving to Fort Wayne in 1996. He was the son of the late Walter and Dorothea (Bowman) Eynon, was a graduate of Canton Lehman High School and Cleveland Case Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was an owner of the former A.C. Eynon Company in Canton and retired from Shambugh & Son Inc. in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Church of the Savior United Methodist (Crossroad Methodist Church) in Canton and was a founding member of the Indiana Combat Vets Motor Cycle Association. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Terry) Ankrom of Canton; nieces, Jennifer (David) Thomas and Rebecca Vitale; nephews, Timothy (Catherine) Brown and Anthony Brown; many grand nieces and grand nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emily Eynon. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wackerly Funeral Home, 1375 Market Ave North, Canton (OH 44714), where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. Don Ackerman officiating. Burial with military honors will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Canton. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at the "On Line Registry Page" at www,wackerlyfuneralhome.com

