ALFRED EDWARD BROOKE II, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born on Feb. 18, 1972 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he attended South Side High School and graduated from Hamilton County in Jasper, Fla. Al served honorably in the U.S. Navy. As owner of South Central Motors, he was a car aficionado most of his life. Al was an engaging and outgoing person and never met a stranger without striking up a conversation. Those who knew Al, know just how outgoing and personable he was. Those that were strangers did not remain that for long. He was a faithful friend and loved his family. He leaves behind mother, DeAnn (Joe Allen) McComb; stepmother, Donna Freistroffer Brooke; daughters, Samantha (Jesse) Marker and Riley Jo Brooke; sisters, Tobitha Nahrwold, Katie (Josiah) Kelly, and Jasmine Floyd; nieces, Tierra Crone, Heidi Schuemann and Abby Otteson; nephews, Clayton Crick, Judah Kelly and Zach and Noah Bell. Also surviving are aunts, Suzanne (Bruce) Bone, Deborah Schuemann and Ellawynn (Mike Connin) Brooke; uncles, Mark (Ann) McComb and Butch Vaughn; grandfather, Dave (Virginia) McComb; 36 cousins; and Bert, his beloved pug. He also leaves behind many Freistroffer aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Jeri Brooke, Susann McComb and Irene Freistroffer; grandfathers, Alfred Edward Brooke and Henry Freistroffer; father, Frank Lloyd Brooke II, aunt, Patty Vaughn; uncle, Tom Schuemann; and his brother, John Wesley Brooke II. Additionally, he leaves behind many friends, including pal James Mitchell. Celebration of life service is noon Thursday, July 30, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with a celebration of life gathering immediately following. "Join us for one last drink with Al - he will be picking up the first round!"