ALFRED H. DeBAILLIE
1933 - 2020
ALFRED H. DeBAILLIE, 87, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home. Born June 5, 1933, in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Hector Joseph and Bessie Marie DeBaillie. He was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church for many years. He worked at National Serv-All since 1956, retiring in 1996. Alfred is survived by his wife, Naomi DeBaillie of New Haven, Ind.; siblings, Shirley Stidham of Kokomo,, Ind., and Beverly (Loren) Worley of N.C. He was preceded in death by siblings, Ellen Hanley, Elmer DeBaillie and RoseMary DeBaillie. Private funeral service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Christmas Behind Bars of Bluffton, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
