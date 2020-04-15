Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFRED J. EDWARDS. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

ALFRED J. EDWARDS, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. He was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 26, 1924, he was a son of the late Alfred W. and Elizabeth A. Edwards. He graduated from Central High School in 1943, then proudly served in the Navy Seabees during World War II, landing on Omaha Beach during D-Day in the European Theater as well as serving in the Pacific Theater. After the service, Alfred earned his Bachelor's in Engineering from IPFW in 1953. He was the Head Designer in the Motor Department at General Electric and retired in 1984 after 42 years of dedicated service. His memberships included Maumee Lodge 725 F&AM 33rd Degree and three time Past Master; Scottish Rite; York Rite; Past Potentate Mizpah Shrine; Past Patron Eastern Star 514; Royal Order of Jesters; Royal Order of Scotland; V.F.W. Post 9500; American Legion Post 277; GE Supervisor's Club; GE Quarter Century Club Past President and tour guide at the Dean Kruze World War II Museum. He received the Indiana Council of Deliberation Medal of Honor in 2016. Alfred is survived by his daughter, Janet (Brent) Ostermeyer; three grandsons, Aaron Ostermeyer and Clayton Ostermeyer, both of Fort Wayne and Grayson Ostermeyer of Pullman, Wash.; and brother, Herbert G. Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Ursula J. Edwards; sisters, Dorothy E. Dunham, Emily E. Hamilton and Margaret E. Winkler; and twin brother, William F. Edwards. A private service will be held and a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the or the S.P.C.A. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



