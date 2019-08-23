ALICE A. (REINKING) DOEDEN, 98, of Bradenton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Alice was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice and in 1939 began sharing it in Fort Wayne as a member of a trio called the Three Shades. She loved the theater and co-founded the Village Players of Hicksville, Ohio. She sat on the board of directors and performed in and was a lifetime member of the Island Players, Anna Maria, Fla. She was active in her community of Freedom Village at Bradenton. She enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends. Surviving are her daughter, Mia Mary Alice Doeden (Rodney Emery) of Boston, Mass.; two sons, John (Deb Kerr) of Middlebury, Ind., and Paul of Bradenton, Fla.; three grandchildren, Katherine Doeden (Reetesh) Pai of Pittsburgh Pa., Christopher "Chip" (Michelle) Doeden of Indianapolis, Ind., and Casey Doeden of Bristol, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Kiran and Nathan Pai and Isaac Doeden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Doeden; parents; five siblings; brothers, Paul, Edwin and Karl Reinking; sisters, Selma Scholes and Olga Rose; and two great -granddaughters, Lyla and Violet Pai. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Freedom Village Auditorium. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton or Comfort Warriors. Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel. To send condolences, visit www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019