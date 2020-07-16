ALICE ELEANOR ROBINSON, 95, passed peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born April 23, 1925 in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late Albert B. Parks and Ethel Mae (Lawrence) Parks. She was retired from marketing research. Alice attended Emmanuel Community Church. Alice is survived by son, Keith (Linda) Robinson; daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Henderson and Sandra (Timothy) Click; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold E. Robinson, in 2002. Private Graveside services were held at Covington Memorial Gardens.



