1/1
ALICE ELEANOR ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICE ELEANOR ROBINSON, 95, passed peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born April 23, 1925 in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late Albert B. Parks and Ethel Mae (Lawrence) Parks. She was retired from marketing research. Alice attended Emmanuel Community Church. Alice is survived by son, Keith (Linda) Robinson; daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Henderson and Sandra (Timothy) Click; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold E. Robinson, in 2002. Private Graveside services were held at Covington Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved