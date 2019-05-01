Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE G. BEARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE G. BEARD, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born April 3, 1920, in Washington Grove, Ill., Alice was a longtime resident of Fort Wayne where she raised two sons and helped raise three grandchildren. "She will be missed dearly and remembered for the love and creativity she shared with her family and community." Alice was an incredibly talented woman who enjoyed creating and sharing many forms of art throughout her life. She was constantly seeking knowledge and learning something new, and then teaching her grandchildren what she discovered. For the better part of four decades, her greatest joy was making quilts for newborns, which she did for countless families and friends. Being able to welcome a new life with a gift of warmth and love was her special way of making this world a more beautiful place. She was an incredible story teller with a flawless memory. Her stories covered a century and not only provided entertainment, but also a chronicle of her family's history that will live on with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by father, Reverend E.C. Geeding; mother, Bessie Geeding; husband, Fred I. Beard; son, Michael E. Beard; daughter-in-law, Suzy Beard; and sisters, Winona Geeding, Beryl Collins and Ruline Steininger. She is survived by her son, William F. Beard of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Christopher M. Beard of San Francisco, Calif., Erin L. (Hazen IV) Kreis of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Kelly S. (Seth) Arentsen of Fairfax, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Hazen V. Kreis, Holden Arentsen, Vander Arentsen, and Nash Arentsen; and dear friend and caretaker, Sandy (Tom) Wilson of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Plymouth Congregation Church, 501 West Berry St., with visitation one hour prior. Please no flowers. Memorials to Plymouth Church Music Department or an "act of kindness in my memory."



