ALICE JOSEPHINE (KLOER) SOUERS, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Alice was a lifelong member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and worked at the family business, White Cross Supply Company. She enjoyed music, taking care of her family and working in her yard. Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Trammel of Fort Wayne and Judith (Roy) Colclaser of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Dawn Trammel and Greg (Rebecca Pyle) Trammel; and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall D. Souers; parents, Frank and Anna Kloer; brothers, Albert and Herbert Kloer; sister, Ruth Reid; and son-in-law, Paul Trammel. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at noon until the time of service. Burial will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019