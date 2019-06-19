Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE L. CHITWOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE L. CHITWOOD, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Crystal (Hedges) Moorman. Alice graduated from North Side High School Class of 1946 and Indiana University. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Red Hat Society. Alice retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools after 28 years as a Purchasing Agent. She loved to travel, play games, reading and volunteering. Alice was active with Wind Song Pictures. Alice is survived by her children, Bill (Deb) Bell, Annette Bell, Kenneth, Phyllis, and Sonia (Richard) Schnieb; grandchildren, Charles and Byron Manon, Shawn (Jenny) Bell, Natalie (Corey) Moore, Preston (Allison) and Brad (Amanda Williams Hale; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Kelly; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Edward Bell, Henry Schnieb, and Jerry Chitwood; great-grandson, Jamarcus Bell; and sisters. Phyllis Kline and Carolyn Moorman. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802), in the small chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019

