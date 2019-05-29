Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE L. GALLMEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE L. GALLMEYER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1928 in Fort Wayne. She and her late husband, Joseph, were founding members of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed raising her family and being a homemaker. After Joe's retirement, they enjoyed every winter in Florida. Alice is survived by her children, Debbie (David) Hodges, Mark Gallmeyer and Diane Butts; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Prisbe; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her husband of 57 years, Joseph she was preceded in death by her infant son, Kirk Charles Gallmeyer. Private services will be held with family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of charities.



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2019

