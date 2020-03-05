ALICE LOU BRANSTRATOR, 88, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. For the past five years, Alice has resided at the Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Raised in Zanesville, Ind., Alice was born on April 23, 1931 and the daughter of the late Gerald Everett and Genevieve Gaskill. She was a graduate of International Business College and then attended Purdue University where she remained a devoted Purdue Boilermaker the rest of her life. Purdue is where she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Branstrator. Alice and Jack married on Jan. 28, 1951 at the United Brethren Church in Zanesville, Ind. Jack and Alice shared most of their married life together in Columbus, Ind. As a couple, they enjoyed travel, cooking, dancing, and celebrating life with family and friends. Alice retired from Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation after over 20 years of service. Jack preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Diana (Frank) McFarland of Peoria, Ariz., Debra Stam of Fort Wayne and John (Laurel) Branstrator of West Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Nagel, Genevieve (P.J.) Dombrowski, Dr. Karen (Ben) Meisch, Taylor (Jon) Osterbur, Elise (Tom) Avram, and Julia (Ryan Stout) Branstrator; and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Purdue University School of Engineering. She will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind., alongside Jack.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020