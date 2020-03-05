Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE LOU BRANSTRATOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE LOU BRANSTRATOR, 88, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. For the past five years, Alice has resided at the Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Raised in Zanesville, Ind., Alice was born on April 23, 1931 and the daughter of the late Gerald Everett and Genevieve Gaskill. She was a graduate of International Business College and then attended Purdue University where she remained a devoted Purdue Boilermaker the rest of her life. Purdue is where she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Branstrator. Alice and Jack married on Jan. 28, 1951 at the United Brethren Church in Zanesville, Ind. Jack and Alice shared most of their married life together in Columbus, Ind. As a couple, they enjoyed travel, cooking, dancing, and celebrating life with family and friends. Alice retired from Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation after over 20 years of service. Jack preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Diana (Frank) McFarland of Peoria, Ariz., Debra Stam of Fort Wayne and John (Laurel) Branstrator of West Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Nagel, Genevieve (P.J.) Dombrowski, Dr. Karen (Ben) Meisch, Taylor (Jon) Osterbur, Elise (Tom) Avram, and Julia (Ryan Stout) Branstrator; and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Purdue University School of Engineering. She will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind., alongside Jack.



ALICE LOU BRANSTRATOR, 88, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. For the past five years, Alice has resided at the Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Raised in Zanesville, Ind., Alice was born on April 23, 1931 and the daughter of the late Gerald Everett and Genevieve Gaskill. She was a graduate of International Business College and then attended Purdue University where she remained a devoted Purdue Boilermaker the rest of her life. Purdue is where she met the love of her life, John "Jack" Branstrator. Alice and Jack married on Jan. 28, 1951 at the United Brethren Church in Zanesville, Ind. Jack and Alice shared most of their married life together in Columbus, Ind. As a couple, they enjoyed travel, cooking, dancing, and celebrating life with family and friends. Alice retired from Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation after over 20 years of service. Jack preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Diana (Frank) McFarland of Peoria, Ariz., Debra Stam of Fort Wayne and John (Laurel) Branstrator of West Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Michelle (Larry) Nagel, Genevieve (P.J.) Dombrowski, Dr. Karen (Ben) Meisch, Taylor (Jon) Osterbur, Elise (Tom) Avram, and Julia (Ryan Stout) Branstrator; and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Purdue University School of Engineering. She will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind., alongside Jack. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close