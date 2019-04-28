ALICE LOUISE WEISEMAN, 81, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania, Alice was the daughter of the late Stanley and Gladness Cotterell. Alice earned her Bachelor's degree from Bob Jones University. She was a third grade teacher for 30 years, mostly in Naperville, Ill.. Alice loved playing the piano, reading, being on the water, her dogs, and spending time with her sister, and family, and friends. Surviving are her sons, Jay (Alyssa) Weiseman and Matt (Kerry) Erickson; grandson, Cooper David Lee Weiseman; and sister, June (Robert) Wyne. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, J. David Weiseman. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Destiny Rescue or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019