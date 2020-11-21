1/1
ALICE M. BRECHT
ALICE M. BRECHT, of Lancaster, Calif., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1925, in Hot Springs, S,D., she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Eberle) Frazier. Alice retired from Magnavox in 1986. She was a former member of the Maysville Merry Makers Home Ec Club, Magnavox Century Club, Magnavox Board of Directors, Phillips Federal Credit Union, and V.P. Indiana State AFL-CIO Representing the A.I.W. Alice is survived by her children, Donald (Lori) Brecht of Fort Wayne, Alyce (Ron) Moring of Lancaster, Calif., and Carolyn Kumfer of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jack Scharring-hausen, Tonya Houchin and Don (Elizabeth) Brecht; step-grandchildren, Chris Moring, Scott (Alexis) Moring, Lisa (Jo) Anderson, and Michelle (Andrew) Stachar; four great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Francis Susko. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth Frazier and Dorothy Ash. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials to American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne, IN 476815.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
