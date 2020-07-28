ALICE M. CLINE, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born to the late Jesse and Mary Ann (Zollman) Hipshire on March 5, 1923 in Churubus co, Ind., she graduated from Churubus co High School in 1941. She married the late Ira Cline on Jan. 24, 1942 in Paulding, Ohio. She retired from I.T.T. as a secretary after 38 years. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne. Alice survived by her son, Harry (Kathy) Cline; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister-in-law, Helen Hipshire. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Wells; two brothers; and one sister. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.