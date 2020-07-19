ALICE M. (COPP) FRANZ, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, with her family in Long Beach, Calif. Born in Springfield, Ill., on May 5, 1928 she was the second oldest of seven children and a daughter of John and Apollona Copp. Alice graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended St. John's College where she became a nurse. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Franz, in 1951. Bob and Alice lived in Albany, N.Y., Schenectady, N.Y., and Wyckoff, N.J., before settling in Fort Wayne with their two children, Robert and Mary. At the age of 47, after raising her family, Alice received her B.S. in Nursing from Purdue University of Fort Wayne. She then went on to achieve a M.S. in Nursing from Ball State University and taught pediatrics at Purdue for 12 years. She achieved tenure in 1985 and retired in 1988 as professor emerita of nursing. One of her students praised her with "The students loved her and hung on her every word. They would stay an extra hour after clinical to talk to Alice about their patients." Alice loved her family above all and planned and enjoyed many family events over her 92 years. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Franz; children, Mary Ellen Franz and Robert M. (Cheryl) Franz and their children, Amber, Matthew and Whitney; and her great- granddaughter, Ryan. She is also survived by her sisters, Janet Dixon and Marilyn Copp, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Bromschwig, Rosemary Copp, Millie Klimczak, and John Copp. Donations can be made in her name to Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic, matthew25online.org