Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE M. VINCENT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE M. VINCENT, 86, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born on April 28, 1933 in McKees -port, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Wygladalski. Alice married Ernest Vincent on Aug. 29, 1953 in McKeesport, Pa. They started their life together and shared 10 children. Alice was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. Surviving are her children, Ernest (Cathy) Vincent, Daniel (Lydia Temple) Vincent, Michael Vincent, Jeff Vincent, Cheryl (Phil) Wassil Mary (John) Fyfe, Jane (Ed) Feipel, Susanne (Larry) Knecht, Amy Vincent and Grace (Nick) Lazoff; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Edna Simon of Port Vue, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Vincent; and great-granddaughter, Millie Watkins. Private family service will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to , Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Masses at St. Jude's Catholic Church in her name.



ALICE M. VINCENT, 86, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born on April 28, 1933 in McKees -port, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Wygladalski. Alice married Ernest Vincent on Aug. 29, 1953 in McKeesport, Pa. They started their life together and shared 10 children. Alice was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. Surviving are her children, Ernest (Cathy) Vincent, Daniel (Lydia Temple) Vincent, Michael Vincent, Jeff Vincent, Cheryl (Phil) Wassil Mary (John) Fyfe, Jane (Ed) Feipel, Susanne (Larry) Knecht, Amy Vincent and Grace (Nick) Lazoff; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Edna Simon of Port Vue, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Vincent; and great-granddaughter, Millie Watkins. Private family service will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to , Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Masses at St. Jude's Catholic Church in her name. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.