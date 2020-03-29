ALICE M. VINCENT, 86, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born on April 28, 1933 in McKees -port, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Wygladalski. Alice married Ernest Vincent on Aug. 29, 1953 in McKeesport, Pa. They started their life together and shared 10 children. Alice was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church. Surviving are her children, Ernest (Cathy) Vincent, Daniel (Lydia Temple) Vincent, Michael Vincent, Jeff Vincent, Cheryl (Phil) Wassil Mary (John) Fyfe, Jane (Ed) Feipel, Susanne (Larry) Knecht, Amy Vincent and Grace (Nick) Lazoff; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sister, Edna Simon of Port Vue, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Vincent; and great-granddaughter, Millie Watkins. Private family service will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to , Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Masses at St. Jude's Catholic Church in her name.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020